Putin to take part in BRICS summit’s plenary session

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will continue to take part via video link in the 15th summit of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which is underway in Johannesburg, as the five nations’ leaders are expected to gather for a plenary session, according to the event’s website.

On Tuesday, the Russian president addressed the BRICS Business Forum, particularly outlining Moscow’s vision of the cooperation prospects for BRICS countries. When speaking about the global economic situation, the Russian president pointed to significant inflation pressure stemming from the irresponsible behavior of some countries, adding that the five BRICS nations had surpassed the Group of Seven countries in terms of purchasing power parity. Putin also highlighted "the objective, irreversible process of de-dollarization" in the BRICS countries.

In addition, the president stated that Russia kept increasing energy, food and fertilizer supplies to the countries of the Global South despite the obstacles that were being created for Russian grain and fertilizer exports. However, in Putin’s words, Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal if all obligations under the agreement are implemented.

BRICS summit

According to the Kremlin press service, "pressing issues related to the group’s activities, including its potential expansion, as well as global and regional issues, the development prospects for the BRICS partnership in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields, will be discussed" at the three-day summit.

The Russian delegation to the summit is being led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Putin explained earlier that he had decided not to travel to South Africa because it was more important for him to stay in Russia at the moment.

The BRICS summit is taking place on August 22-24 under the theme of "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism." South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited over 60 heads of state and government from Africa and other developing countries.