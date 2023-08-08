Ukrainian forces shell center of Donetsk

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. A series of powerful explosions rocked the center of Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC), 12 shells of 155mm caliber were fired at the Kievsky and central Voroshilovsky districts of the city in less than half an hour.

According to the city authorities, one shell hit the area of a store in the center of Donetsk. "Enemy artillery does not stop chaotic shelling of the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts. It is reported that one shell landed in the building of a store. The data are clarified. Do not leave the shelters", City Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.