Putin, Erdogan discuss Russian-Turkish cooperation in trade, energy, tourism

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the growth of trade and economic relations between Moscow and Ankara, the implementation of energy projects, and tourism cooperation, according to the Kremlin's press service.

"When discussing the agenda of the Russian-Turkish partnership, the two leaders focused on prospects for further development of trade and economic ties, the implementation of strategic joint projects in the energy sector, as well as cooperation in the tourism industry," the statement said. The parties also noted the steady growth of trade between the countries, which doubled last year.

Putin also noted that Russia is set to interact with Turkey and other interested countries in considering options of its grain supplies to needy countries. "It was stressed that reliable options of Russian grain supplies, including on a free of charge basis, are being deliberated with addressing requirements of the countries that particularly need foods," the press service noted. "This issue was discussed in detail at the second Russia-Africa summit that had taken place recently in St. Petersburg," the Kremlin said.

"The stance was expressed for interaction in this area with Turkey and other interested countries," the Kremlin’s press service said.

At the same time, Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal as soon as its conditions are fulfilled by the West, according to Putin. "Readiness to return to Istanbul agreements was confirmed, as soon as the West will indeed fulfill all the obligations towards Russia registered in them," the Kremlin’s press service informed, conveying the content of the talk between the two leaders. Russia is working on feasible options of grain deliveries, including on a free of charge basis, Putin said during the conversation with the Turkish leader.