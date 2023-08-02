Russia warns EU officials against meddling in its domestic affairs — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow has pointed out that the European Union (EU) should adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Yet again, we are compelled to firmly note to the European Union the necessity of adhering to the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries," she said in commenting on a statement by Peter Stano, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on changes in Russian legislation on NGOs that stipulate "criminal liability for citizens’ participation in activities of any foreign or international non-governmental organization not registered by the Ministry of Justice."

"According to the EU, these amendments purportedly contradict the Russian Constitution itself and seriously restrict citizens’ rights and freedoms. Moreover, profound conclusions have been drawn that the amendments generally isolate Russian people from the rest of the world," Zakharova noted. "Such a nervous reaction by the European Commission is understandable. Russian legislative initiatives additionally limit the capabilities of Brussels to attempt to influence the internal political situation in Russia. This is precisely what irritates the European Union, and not the alleged ‘systematic crackdown against the civil society in Russia,’ which the West gets worked up over merely as an exercise in empty rhetoric."

The diplomat noted that, in order to legally engage Russian citizens in their activities, foreign NGOs need to formally register a branch or representative office in Russia. "Where is anyone’s isolation here? This is a simple formal procedure that any country has. Those who may encounter difficulties are only those who do not wish to operate in a transparent or civilized way, but instead strive to implement a hidden agenda, and toward this end bring in the substantial funds that are allocated for such purposes from, among other sources, the budgets of countries and blocs with an unfriendly policy agenda with regard to Russia," she added.

"For those, it will be hard, for sure. We would really like to shield ourselves from those who, under the guise of an NGO, are engaged in the destruction of our country. This is a fact. We’ve had enough," Zakharova stressed.