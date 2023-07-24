Russian diplomat slams drone attack on Moscow as act of international terrorism

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Monday’s drone attack on Moscow was an act of international terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"[It was] an act of international terrorism," she told the RTVI TV channel, commenting on the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier told reporters that "on the morning of July 24, the Kiev regime’s attempt to conduct a terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow, using two unmanned aerial vehicles, was thwarted." The ministry said that "electronic warfare systems jammed two Ukrainian drones, causing them to crash." No one was hurt, the ministry added.