Russia, ASEAN have good cooperation perspectives in energy security sphere — Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have good perspectives for cooperation in the sphere of food and energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The Russian minister noted that the common priorities of Russia and ASEAN are the expansion and strengthening of multifaceted cooperation. He added that contacts between foreign ministries and national security councils were developing intensively.

“New initiatives in the sphere of the digitalization of the economy and development of smart cities are also on the agenda. There are good prospects for cooperation in food and energy security, as well as in education,” Lavrov said opening the Russia-ASEAN meeting.

He stressed that Moscow “consistently advocates the consolidation of the ASEAN-centric architecture, which should remain the foundation of security and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific Region.”

“We are well aware that not likes this, but we are guided not by someone’s preferences, but by the objective goal of peace and stability on this vast area,” Lavrov added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Lavrov was set to participate in a Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on July 13 and in meetings of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold talks with Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn.

Besides, a number of bilateral meetings are expected to take place on the sidelines of the diplomatic events in Jakarta.