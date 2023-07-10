Relations between China, Russia growing at healthy rate — Xi

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. Thanks to joint efforts, Chinese-Russian relations are seeing healthy and stable growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at a meeting with visiting speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house) Valentina Matviyenko.

"Thanks to joint efforts from both sides, Chinese-Russian relations are maintaining healthy and stable dynamics of development. Cooperation in various spheres is permanently developing," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying.

The Chinese leader noted that "the social basis for the friendship [between the two countries’ peoples] that has been passed down through generations has become stronger."

Matviyenko is on a visit to China from July 9-12. Earlier, she met with chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.