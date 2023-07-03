BRICS core principles appealing to majority of countries, Russian envoy says

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. The foundational principles of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) are of a universal nature and appeal to the majority of countries, Natalya Styopkina, minister counselor at the Russian embassy in China and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said on Monday.

"The principles on which cooperation within BRICS are based include a commitment to international law, including the UN Charter, mutual respect, respect for the interests of all actors, equality and the absence of a hidden agenda. These are universal principles that appeal to most countries," Styopkina pointed out at the 11th Global Peace Forum in Beijing. "BRICS’ main strategic interests reflect a common vision shared by the majority of the international community that does not seek to impose its values on others or claim global dominance," the Russian envoy added.

According to her, while, "the collective West is losing its dominant role in shaping a modus operandi for the international community," imposing its so-called rules-based order, momentum has been growing across the globe to build a fairer, multipolar world order. "New centers of power are emerging in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, which are ready to use their sovereign right to choose their own path of development. This is why groups like BRICS catch their attention, and it’s not surprising at all," the diplomat noted.

Effective interaction in building a peaceful, stable and prosperous world requires the implementation of the principles of equality of sovereign states, non-interference in the domestic affairs of others, mutual respect and the consideration of each other’s interests, Styopkina emphasized.

China’s Tsinghua University has been hosting the annual Global Peace Forum since 2012. The event brings together diplomats, government officials and researchers. This year’s forum, which is taking place on July 1-3, is titled "Achieving stability in an unstable world through consensus and cooperation."

Earlier, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Ethiopia submitted official applications to become members of the BRICS group. Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also expressed interest in joining BRICS.