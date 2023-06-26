Russia’s Battlegroup East repels two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled two attempted Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area, spokesman for the battlegroup, Oleg Chekhov, said on Monday.

"In the Zaporozhye area, motorized rifle units of the Battlegroup East rebuffed two enemy attacks near the settlement of Priyutnoye. Russian forces destroyed nationalists’ tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy demonstrated no combat activity in the southern Donetsk area, but conducted reconnaissance and tried to regroup. "Russian artillery hit areas where enemy manpower was concentrated south of the settlement of Vodyanoye. Strikes were also delivered on clusters of militants near Makarovka and Novodonetskoye from Russian warplanes and helicopters," he said.

Apart from that, an enemy offensive reconnaissance attempt was repelled near Novodanilovka. The enemy retreated sustaining losses. Russian artillery wiped out two cars with militants, a communications vehicle, and a towed howitzer near Kamenskoye, as well as a Ukrainian communications center near Malaya Tokmachka.

"A Msta-B howitzer was hit in counterbattery fire near Preobrazhenka. Army helicopters delivered a strike on areas where Ukrainian troops had accumulated near Levadnoye and Novodanilovka," he said.