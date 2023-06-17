No more than 3.1% of grain exported from Ukraine’s ports goes to countries in need — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. About 31.7 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported from Ukrainian ports under the grain deal, but not more than 3.1% has been meant for developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with leaders and representatives of several African nations.

"As of June 15, 31.7 million tons of agricultural products had been shipped from Ukrainian ports with assistance provided by us and Turkey, and the Turkish president has done a lot for this to happen. It is not a small amount," the Russian president said referring to statistics.

"About 976,000 tons out of 31.7 million [tons] went to the African countries in need, such as Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Ethiopia. It is merely 3.1%," he added.