Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area, top brass reports

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, five enemy attacks were successfully repulsed in areas near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Petrovskoye and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations by the southern battlegroup. As many as 215 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces wiped out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 109th territorial defense brigade, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 45 Ukrainian troops, US-made artillery gun in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, army aircraft strikes, artillery fire and active operations by units of Russia’s western battlegroup thwarted the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored personnel carriers, two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry, the general specified.

Russian army repels five Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka, destroys over 200 enemy troops

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic, destroying over 200 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the enemy troops kept sustaining heavy losses in their unsuccessful attempts to advance in the south Donetsk and Donetsk directions, the spokesman said.

"At the Vremevka salient, the most active battles took place in areas near the settlements of Rovnopol and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic where five attacks by Ukrainian army units were repulsed as a result of courageous actions by Russian units of the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire. Over 200 Ukrainian personnel, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and two mortar batteries were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, five motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the general reported.

Russian forces strike 96 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 104 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down 22 Ukrainian combat drones in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense forces destroyed 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Sladkaya Balka and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, Volnovakha, Artyomovsk and Verkhnetoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 10,000 tanks, armored vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 10,000 Ukrainian tanks and other armored combat vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 444 warplanes, 238 helicopters, 4,652 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,018 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,124 multiple rocket launchers, 5,128 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,983 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.