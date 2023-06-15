Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Near the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade was destroyed," the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 105 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 132 areas, he said.