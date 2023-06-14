China’s top diplomat warns US against interfering in Beijing’s domestic affairs

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Washington against interfering in Beijing’s domestic affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Qin Gang clarified official positions on China’s core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, emphasizing that the US should respect them and stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs and undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development for the sake of competition," the statement reads.

Blinken, in turn, said on Twitter that he had spoken with Qin Gang by phone and "discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues.".