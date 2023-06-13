Foreign mercenaries fighting under Ukrainian flag taking part in combat in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries are taking part in the offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces towards the Vremevsky salient in the Zaporozhye area, said a Russian serviceman with the call sign "Mikhalych," operator of an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launcher attached to an anti-tank unit under the Eastern Military District.

"There is a lot of equipment, including foreign-made hardware, and foreign nationals have arrived as foreign speech is audible, [mostly] English speech. [We have the] understanding that we’re not fighting against Ukraine, but against Nazis," the soldier said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Russian forces were successfully destroying the advanced Western-made equipment that the enemy was deploying. "We have high-precision weapons that we use very effectively. Leopard tanks and various armored vehicles burn well," the soldier noted.

A squad leader with the call sign "Morgan," featured in another video released by the Defense Ministry, emphasized that fierce fighting was underway in the area but the enemy’s attacks were being repelled. "Radio intercepts made it clear on the first day that they had even refused to go on the offensive," he added.