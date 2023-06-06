Destruction of Kakhovka dam increases risks of Ukrainian landing at ZNPP — politician

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. The decrease of water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir due to the detonation of the Kakhovka dam downstream increases risks of Ukrainian landing aiming to capture the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, says Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement.

"Just recently, we were talking about critically high water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir, and now we are talking about critically low level. Today, the water level dropped at a rate of between 10 and 35 cm per hour. During the day, the water level dropped by about 3 meters," Rogov told TASS Tuesday. "They say, the water level may drop by 7 meters at most, and then Dnieper will become much more shallow, and this water barrier will become much easier and faster to cross. One may get an illusion that it could be crossed by a landing party that will capture a foothold and the Zaporozhye NPP. This may motivate the Ukrainian forces to action."

He noted that the change in the water level downstream and upstream of the Kakhovka dam will influence the status of Russian forces defending the shoreline.

"The situation across the shoreline is deteriorating due to flooding, because of the new waterfront, because of flooded minefields and positions. This complicates defense, let alone an offensive in the new reality here, especially considering that the left bank of Dnieper is much lower than the right one, where the enemy is. […] Minefields will be washed away downstream of the Kakhovka dam, and, on the contrary, they will be revealed upstream," Rogov explained.