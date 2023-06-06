Ukrainian troops rolled back after failed attacks, sustain losses — DPR’s head

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. All attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People's Republic were repulsed on Monday, with the enemy sustaining heavy losses, the DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy made one diversionary strike. Later, in certain areas it was very difficult for our guys to hold back Ukrainian attacks. As of today, the enemy has been pushed back after suffering quite serious losses," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

According to Pushilin, a characteristic feature of the recent attacks by the Ukrainian forces was the use of Western equipment, including Leopard tanks and AMX-10 wheeled tanks, which had not previously been used on such a massive scale at different parts of the frontline.