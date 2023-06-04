Putin issues instructions following drone attack on Moscow — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was constantly updated on the day of a drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region, getting reports, including by phone, and later gave some instructions as President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program.

"[Putin] received reports from both the Defense Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry, and from the heads of the regions - Moscow and the Moscow Region. Reports were coming in constantly. Since the information was updated very quickly, these were constant phone calls. Then came corresponding instructions from the head of state, orders from the supreme commander-in-chief and so on," he said about Putin's schedule on that day.

A fragment of the program was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel on Sunday.