Russia puts Ukrainian army chief Zaluzhny on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia has put Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny on a wanted list on a criminal count, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list data posted on Tuesday.

"Valery Zaluzhny is on a wanted list under an article of the Russian Criminal Code," the data says, without specifying the criminal count.

In late December last year, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Zaluzhny and other Ukrainian military commanders under the article of using prohibited means and methods of warfare (part 1 of article 356 of Russia’s Criminal Code).