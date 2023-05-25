Putin announces meeting of deputy PMs from Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan next week

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said deputy prime ministers from Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet next week to iron out any issues that remain unresolved for now.

"We have now agreed that in the near future, next week - I will now ask my colleagues to coordinate the date - deputy prime ministers from the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian cabinet will meet and will clear up some issues that remain, let’s say, moot," the Russian president said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin said it’s "a good deal that brings hope that the issues that have remained unresolved to date will be resolved."

The Russian president said earlier on Thursday that Moscow’s position about the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, remains unchanged. Putin made the comment after Pashinyan said the situation at the Lachin corridor was tense.