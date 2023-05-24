Situation in Avdeyevka, Maryinka under control, says DPR head

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian forces control the frontline situation near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Ukrainian army’s attacks in these areas were repelled, acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"I have no special concern over Avdeyevka and Maryinka as guys with combat experience from the 1st army corps are positioned here," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

"The situation is under control: in Maryinka, we do not yet seen any active operations to push them out [Ukrainian army units], whereas in Avdeyevka we see actually daily improvement of positions. The enemy made attempts to counterattack in the Maryinka area but these attempts were neutralized," Pushilin said.

Avdeyevka is a town with a population of about 30,000 people. The Ukrainian military has occupied the town since the conflict erupted in Donbass, turning it into a major stronghold. The Ukrainian military has been shelling Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their outskirts from its positions in Avdeyevka.

The settlement of Maryinka is located west of Donetsk. The acting DPR head earlier said that the Ukrainian military was putting up fierce resistance in that area. The DPR said that the liberation of Maryinka would put the areas of Donetsk (Aleksandrovka, the Petrovsky district and the Tekstilshchik neighborhood) out of reach of the Ukrainian army’s shelling.

The acting DPR head informed on May 22 that Russian forces were constantly making headway in the Avdeyevka and Maryinka directions, despite the arrival of large Ukrainian army reserves.