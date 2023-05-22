US cynically accuses Russia of derailing treaty banning chemical weapons — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Washington has shown cynicism by accusing Russia of derailing the adoption of the convention banning chemical weapons at the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Fifth Review Conference, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We drew attention to the already normal manifestation of Washington's cynicism in accusing Russia of derailing the adoption of the final document of the conference," the senior diplomat said in a comment on the statements issued by the US State Department regarding the conference that has just ended in The Hague.

Ryabkov pointed out that Washington was undermining the foundations of the international arms control system by withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.