Ukrainian forces carry out massive shelling of Donetsk — mayor

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out a massive shelling of Donetsk Wednesday evening, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported, urging the residents to stay in shelters.

"Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts are under massive shelling," he said on his Telegram channel. "Do not leave your shelters, be careful! Repeat shellings are possible!"

The DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported that, between 19:00 and 20:15 Moscow time, Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk and nearby Alexandrovka 13 times, firing 39 152-mm and 155-mm shells and 30 rockets.