Negotiations bring 40 Russian servicemen back from captivity — top brass

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Forty Russian troops have returned from captivity following negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"On April 26, as a result of the negotiation process, 40 Russian servicemen who faced mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. The released soldiers will be taken to Moscow by the aircraft of military transport aviation of Russia’s Aerospace Forces to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in the medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," its statement said.

"All those released are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological aid," the ministry added.