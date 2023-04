MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has chosen not discuss what can be expected from US policy if Biden is re-elected and suggested that Americans should think about it.

"It’s not for us to ponder, it is voters in the US who should. This is rather their matter and they should analyze the situation, forecast and so on," the Kremlin official told journalists on Wednesday replying to a question on the matter including the context of Moscow-Washington relations.