Growth of World War III threat must be prevented — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. All countries must exert efforts to avoid the outbreak of a new full-scale global conflict, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in an address to participants in the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"I cannot say what the last straw, what the trigger may be. But it may happen at some point. We all need to work to ensure that this threat of global confrontation, of a hot, full-scale World War III should not materialize," he stressed.

Speaking about the current situation, Medvedev noted that Russia by no means wished to see this happen.

"But world tensions are white-hot indeed," he said.

Medvedev recalled that in his youth he and his age-mates "used to talk about confrontation with the United States, about confrontation between the Warsaw Pact and the North Atlantic Alliance."

"Back then it seemed like some kind of hypothetical, far-fetched and impossible scenario. But I can't say that now, however sad this may sound," he concluded.