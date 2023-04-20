Russian emergencies minister arrives in India to meet with CSO colleagues

NEW DELHI, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov on Thursday arrived in New Delhi to take part in a meeting of emergencies ministers from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The minister was welcomed at the airport by Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov. Later he held a bilateral meeting with the ambassador.

Set up in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization now includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia enjoy the observer stats. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.