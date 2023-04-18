Zelensky visits Ukrainian army’s frontline positions in Avdeyevka

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visited the positions of the Ukrainian army in Avdeyevka in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Zelensky’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Zelensky visited the frontline positions <…> in Avdeyevka," it said.

The DPR’s acting head, Denis Pushilin, said on April 11 that Russian forces were continuing to encircle Avdeyevka and were keeping the Ukrainian army's supply routes under tight fire control. He also said that visible progress had been made by Russian forces in this direction.

Located north of Donetsk, Avdeyevka has a population of around 30,000. During the conflict in Donbass, the city was turned into a major stronghold of occupying Ukrainian troops, which shell Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their environs from this position.