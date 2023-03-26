Putin calls enviers those predicting Russia's dependence on China

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin disagreed with the opinion that Moscow could fall under the serious influence of Beijing, speaking in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

The European economy is much more dependent on China, Putin pointed out. "These are not skeptics, but enviers. Why? Because the dependence of, let us say, the European economy on China - it is increasing at a much higher pace than the Russian one, much higher. Trade between China and Europe is growing at a very high pace. So it's the opposite, let them rather look at themselves," the president said in reply to the journalist’s remark that some "skeptics" speak about Russia's possible dependence on China in the future.

He also pointed out that "over decades, there have always been many who have wanted to set China against the Soviet Union and Russia, or vice versa." "We understand what world we are living in. We value strongly our relations and the level we have achieved in recent years," the Russian president stressed, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin. An excerpt of the interview was uploaded by the host to his Telegram channel.