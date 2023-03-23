West snubbed work on Russia’s Nord Stream resolution — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, March 23. /TASS/. Western nations demonstratively ignored diplomatic work related to Russia’s draft UN Security Council resolution on an international investigation into last year’s sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s first deputy UN envoy said.

"In good faith, we had been working on the text for a month, removing all dubious fragments for partners with a constructive attitude. As a result, Westerners, who demonstratively snubbed this work, have only one ‘line of reasoning' left: there will be no international investigation, because they trust the inquiries of Denmark, Sweden, and Germany," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia had earlier published diplomatic correspondence that "clearly shows that we, being a directly affected country, have no grounds to trust those investigations."

The Russian document will be put to a vote on March 27.