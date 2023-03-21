China-US tensions over Taiwan helped to push Beijing closer to Moscow — report

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. The rising tensions between China and the US over Taiwan have been one of the reasons that pushed China closer to Russia, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is aiming to secure an even greater support in the issue during his visit to Moscow, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

"The rising tensions in the relations with the US over Taiwan have been one of the factors that has brought the two neighbors closer. Xi Jinping on his visit to Russia is seeking to reinforce Moscow’s support in the issue to resist the pressure from Washington," said an article in the Japanese financial newspaper.

The publication said that China, unlike European countries and the US, which imposed sanctions on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, on the contrary, increased the volume of bilateral trade in 2022 by about 30% to $190.3 billion.

"China has also criticized the issuance by the International Criminal Court in The Hague of an arrest warrant for President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. And on the same day, Beijing again signaled its tough stance against Washington, publishing a Foreign Ministry report on democracy in the United States," the newspaper said.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, but Beijing regards it as an integral part of China. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army regularly sends its planes and ships toward Taiwan following a visit to the island by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August last year. China regards trips like that as provocations and interference in China’s internal affairs.

Putin and Xi Jinping held a meeting on Monday, the first days of the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow. They initially spoke in a room in Kremlin’s Building 1, then continued to communicate tete-a-tete over a working dinner. Their conversation lasted a total of almost 4 1/2 hours. The main day of the Russian-Chinese talks will be March 21, when the leaders will be joined by delegation members. Xi Jinping also is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the first half of the day on Tuesday.