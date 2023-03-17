In contrast to US Russia offers Serbia cooperation without blackmail — ambassador

BELGRADE, March 17. /TASS/. Unlike the West, which conducts its policy arrogantly and uses blackmail, Russia offers Serbia constructive cooperation, Russia’s ambassador to Belgrade, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, said while commenting on the latest statements by Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta, who called for the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

"Instead of Western blackmail and threats, we, Mr. Basta, offer constructive cooperation. We are sure that by virtue of your job you should be well aware of the large-scale positive contribution of Russian trade and investment projects to the stability of the Serbian economy. Russia, we should note, has many like-minded partners: relations within the EAEU, BRICS and SCO, our bilateral relations with many countries of Asia and Africa (this year the second Russia-Africa summit will be held in St. Petersburg) and Latin America are developing on the same principles," the press service of the Russian embassy quotes Botsan-Kharchenko as saying.

"Of course, [we] are open to further cooperation with fraternal Serbia on all mutually beneficial initiatives," he concluded.