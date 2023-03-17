Russia looking for ways to bring grain exporters, Congolese buyers together — envoy

BRAZZAVILLE /Republic of the Congo/, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the Republic of the Congo is actively searching for possibilities to connect Russian grain suppliers to local purchasers, Russian Ambassador to the Congo Georgy Chepik told reporters.

On the republic’s side there is demand for Russian grain, he said. "However, it is necessary to understand that the Congo is not structured the same way as Egypt, for example. There is no centralized state entity for grain purchases here," the diplomat explained, adding that the embassy is forced to search for opportunities, which it is actively involved in, "to connect [Russian exporters] to local purchasers."

Meanwhile, Russian companies that are accustomed to working with international traders have so far failed to agree with the Congo on new supply terms, Chepik noted. "As a rule, we deliver products to the loading port in Russia, whereas the Congolese would like to get the products in the unloading port, of course, which is the main problem now," he said.

Russian firms interested in exporting their products, mainly grain and fertilizers, to the Congo, should take the initiative to make these deliveries, the envoy said. "Once grain has gone to smash, it has straightforwardly affected the local consumer market. The same concerns fertilizers as well. Grain was one of our main exports to the Republic of the Congo before the sanctions period," he pointed out.

Commenting on the grain deal, which would ensure access of Russian grain to the global market, Chepik said that the agreement only works partially and not efficiently regarding Russian supplies. "The only proper solution for us is to build our own logistics, financial and insurance chains that will enable us to really see who the unfriendly countries are," he concluded.