Senior lawmaker sees no need to mandate reservist training for all young people

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The existing Russian system of maintaining a military mobilization reserve meets the current challenges and there’s no need to require all young people to undergo reservist training, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said on Thursday.

"The system of maintaining a military mobilization reserve that has been established in our country fully meets the challenges and threats that are faced by our country. And there’s no need to mandate reservist training for all youth for the time being," he said on RBC television.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier said that Russia’s military mobilization potential stands at almost 25 million people that have done military service, have combat experience or a military profession.