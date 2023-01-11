MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. There are plans to hand western Ukraine over to its ‘ex-masters’ and the city of Lvov will again be called Lemberg, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In Lvov, which will again be called Lemberg, they [Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky] held a meeting so as to cede the western Ukrainian regions to their new (former) masters," Medvedev wrote.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council labeled the politicians who came to Lvov for talks, as those who "suffer from imperial ambitions and phantom pains caused by the history that has battered them".

According to Medvedev, Zelensky, Duda and Nauseda "pray for tanks, as it turned out".

"Some sort of Leopard [tanks], the T-72s upgraded by our adversaries, <…> and some other English junk," he said.

"After all, all this hardware will soon turn into rusty scrap metal and will not save the artificial country that is falling apart," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council stressed.