Beijing ready to keep pushing relations with Moscow forward

BEIJING, January 9. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to keep promoting bilateral relations with Moscow, China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation on Monday.

"We are ready to work with Russia toward implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and keep pushing relations between China and Russia forward non-stop," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as saying on its website.

According to Qin, the strategic guidance of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has helped propel the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a very high level.

"Chinese-Russian relations are based on the principles of non-allegiance [with any blocs], and non-confrontation, while not targeting any third party," the Chinese foreign minister emphasized.

Qin, the former Chinese Ambassador to the United States, was appointed China’s top diplomat on December 30, 2022.