Putin to focus on "victoriously addressing" some issues ahead of election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The upcoming presidential election will not be the main focus of President Vladimir Putin’s work during 2023; the most important thing for him is real deeds, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"I am certain that for the president this (the forthcoming election - TASS) has never been the main thing. For the president the main thing is substantive work and tangible results of his efforts," Peskov said. "Especially when it comes to such a crucial moment in the history of our country, when the responsibility of one and all is multiplied," Peskov said.

Therefore, he stressed, during the last full year before the presidential election, "the main focus will be on our affairs that we are faced with now and that we began to face this year and that must be completed one hundred percent effectively and victoriously."

"As for the election, yes, it is scheduled for 2024. From the standpoint of electoral processes, it will probably follow one way or another," Peskov said, speaking about the impact of the upcoming elections on the day-to-day activity of the head of state and his staff.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission said it was making systematic preparations for the beginning of the presidential election campaign. The election itself will take place on March 17, 2024. In accordance with electoral law the campaign is to be officially announced in the middle of December 2023. In November, Peskov told the media that Putin had not yet made up his mind as to whether he would run for president in 2024.