World community hails Russia’s struggle against Western neo-colonial practices — MFA

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. A greater part of the world community supports Russia's approach to the struggle against the Western countries’ neocolonial practices, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a review of the main political results of 2022, uploaded to its website on Thursday.

"The further march of events confirmed that a larger share of the world community welcomes Russia’s approaches, including joint efforts in the fight against the West’s neo-colonial practices," the Foreign Ministry said. "Despite pressures Russia has not departed from its fundamental foreign policy guidelines and continued to promote a constructive international agenda."

"The Russian diplomacy was firmly defending its national interests, relying on the goals and principles of the UN Charter and international law," the Foreign Ministry said.