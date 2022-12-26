Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia may talk on sidelines of CIS summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan may talk with each other on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the air with Channel One.

"No, there will be no trilateral meeting but bilateral communication will certainly take place on the sidelines of this informal meeting," Peskov said.

All the three leaders are participating in the summit held from December 26 to 27, Peskov said.

"We have not planned a formal trilateral meeting but they will have an opportunity to communicate with each other on the sidelines," the Kremlin Spokesman said.