CIS summit in friendly circle proves countries’ intention to develop ties — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. The traditional pre-New Year informal summit of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders confirms the countries' intention to further develop cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as he opened the summit meeting.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for accepting the invitation and coming to St. Petersburg. "The fact that we have once again gathered in such a friendly circle, in my opinion, eloquently testifies to our desire to further jointly build cooperation in the CIS in the spirit of genuine strategic partnership, mutual benefit and taking into account the interests of all countries," Putin said.

He suggested summarizing the CIS performance in the outgoing year, talking about future plans and discussing issues of concern to all leaders on the regional and international agenda.

According to the Russian president, the multifaceted interaction of the association states was in general developing successfully. "This is confirmed by the steady growth in trade between us, as well as of Russia with all the CIS countries. Between January and October, it rose by 6.6% to $81.5 billion. And there are reasons to expect that it will reach $100 billion by the end of this year," Putin added.

He pointed out that this was happening against the backdrop of a difficult situation caused by volatility in global markets, unfavorable global economic conditions, as well as sanctions pressure from some countries. "CIS countries began to more actively switch to national currencies in mutual settlements. The CIS took coordinated measures aimed at import substitution and ensuring technological sovereignty, independence, increase of joint industrial production and scientific potential," Putin said.

The Russian head of state stressed that as a result, the economic and financial sovereignty of the CIS countries was strengthened, domestic markets for goods, services and money were dynamically developing and regional integration was deepening.