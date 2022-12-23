Accusations against Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh ungrounded — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Never-ending accusations against Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, coming from various sources, are ungrounded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"We should probably bear in mind that this is a multi-party situation and public opinion of all the parties involved - the Azerbaijani, naturally, Armenian, Karabakh, and Russian sides - should be take into account. The Russian side’s public opinion is also important, the more so as, accusations, mostly ungrounded, are coming from various sources, I’d refrain from specifying, against Russian peacekeepers who are working in very difficult conditions, since claims are constantly voiced form all the three sides but they must, as Mr. Minister [Jeyhun Bayramov] said, strictly abide by the procedures committed to paper in the trilateral agreements," he said.