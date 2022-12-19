Russian, Belarusian defense ministers discuss ways of strengthening defense capability

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Defense Ministers Sergey Shoigu of Russia and Viktor Khrenin of Belarus met in Minsk to discuss military-technical cooperation and strengthening their countries’ defense capabilities, Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian defense ministry’s international military cooperation department, said on Monday.

"The Russian and Belarusian defense ministers discussed certain issues of military-technical cooperation and strengthening the two states’ defense capacity," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Shoigu arrived in Minsk on Monday to take part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian defense minister visited Minsk two weeks ago to sign a protocol on amending the interstate agreement on joint measures to ensure regional security in the defense sphere. He also spoke with President Lukashenko.