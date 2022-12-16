EU to expand export ban on aerospace goods and technologies for Russia

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union will expand the ban on exports of aerospace sector goods and technologies to Russia, including drones and components of drones the EU Council said in its statement on Friday.

"The EU will expand the export ban on aviation and the space industry related goods and technology to include aircraft engines and their parts. This prohibition will apply to both manned and unmanned aircrafts, meaning that from now on there will be a ban on the direct exports of drone engines to Russia and any third country that could supply drones to Russia," the EU Council said.

The Council’s decision is to be posted in the Official Journal of the EU and new sanctions will then come into force.