Ukrainian energy chief reports damage to power facilities in country’s east, south

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Power facilities have been damaged in eastern and southern Ukraine, the country’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko reported on Friday.

"Power facilities in the country’s east and south have been damaged," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

Earlier, deputy chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Kirill Timoshenko reported on Telegram about emergency blackouts nationwide due to damaged power infrastructure in several regions.

All Ukrainian regions have been on alert for missile strikes since this morning. Explosions were reported in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, followed by power outages.