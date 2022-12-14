Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan may interact on sidelines of informal CIS summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Work on coordinating a trilateral meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is underway but they can interact on the sidelines of an informal summit of CIS leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"You know that an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state is planned where the three [leaders] will have the opportunity to talk on the sidelines at the very least. Work is still underway for what will happen next," he said.

That said, speaking of a full-fledged trilateral meeting, the Kremlin official noted that "so far, there are no specific agreements with regards to this."