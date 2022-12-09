Russia imposes sanctions on 200 Canadian citizens - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. In response to Ottawa’s sanctions, Russia has blacklisted 200 Canadians, banning them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"In response to the individual sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Russian public officials, service members, judges, law enforcement officers and public figures, entry is barred to 200 citizens of Canada in retaliation," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published on its website the surnames of those individuals who have been placed on the Russian sanctions list permanently. Among them are high-ranking officials, retired and incumbent legislators, law enforcement officers and members of the expert community.

In total, the list of Canadian citizens who are permanently barred entry to the Russian Federation includes 1,204 names.

Canada’s sanctions

Earlier on Friday, Canada’s authorities imposed additional sanctions against individuals or entities from Russia, Iran and Myanmar for alleged ‘systematic human rights violations’, Reuters reported, citing a Canadian Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the agency, 33 current or former senior Russian officials and six entities involved in allegedly "systematic human rights violations" against Russians who opposed the special military operation in Ukraine were put under sanctions.

Canada also imposed sanctions against 22 Iranians, including high-ranking representatives of the judiciary and penitentiary system, law enforcement agencies and some Iranian state media figures, as well as members of political circles, including advisors to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In addition to Iran and Russia, Canada imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and three entities in Myanmar that are linked to the military authorities and contribute to military violence.