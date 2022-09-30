Russia did not let West rob it in colonial period, it is Russophobia’s root — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The centuries-long Russophobia of Western elites is rooted in the fact that Russia did not them rob it in the period on colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"One of the causes of the centuries-long Russophobia, unconcealed animosity of these Western elites against Russia is that we did not let them rob us during the period of colonial wars," he said at a ceremony of signing treaties on the accession to Russia of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

According to the Russian president, Russia has forced the West to conduct trade on a mutually beneficial basis when it managed to create a strong centralized state, which developed "on the basis of moral values of Orthodoxy, Islam, Judaism and other religions, on the basis of Russian culture and language, which are open for all."

"We are proud that our country came at the head of the anticolonial movement, which opened up possibilities for development for many world nations, so that they could reduce poverty and inequality, eliminate hunger and diseases," he added.