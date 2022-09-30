‘Irresponsible’: Kremlin on remarks on nuclear escalation

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not develop the issue of nuclear escalation and those who talk about it act irresponsibly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"It is precisely those people who are acting recklessly that are talking about the nuclear escalation. We do not want to develop this issue. After all, we are urging everyone to act responsibly," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to what the red line was for the onset of the nuclear escalation.

He added that Moscow can yet again suggest to everyone to familiarize themselves with Russia’s nuclear doctrine where "everything is written."

According to the Russian nuclear doctrine (the Fundamentals of Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence State Policy, approved in 2020) the country may use nuclear weapons if the enemy uses this or other types of weapons of mass destruction against Russia and its allies, reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies is received, the enemy strikes facilities necessary for retaliatory actions of nuclear force, and in case of aggression against Russia using conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.