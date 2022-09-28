Russian diplomat says US views world as range to test its weapons

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, on Wednesday said the US views the world as a range to test its weapons.

He made the statement in a speech at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"It has long been clear that Kiev's handlers in Washington view the whole world as a large testing ground and use any armed conflict, even if they are not directly involved in it, to test the effectiveness of their weapons," he was quoted as saying in a speech published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Gavrilov, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service on US wars and military interventions around the world, "since 1798, Washington has unleashed 469 wars and military interventions."

"US Professor J. S. Miller Lucas concluded that US wars since World War II have claimed an estimated 25 million lives with impunity," the diplomat said. "But Washington has no intention to stop."

The diplomat said US-made weapons continue to be tested on civilians with the help of Ukrainian troops and radicals.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has openly invited companies of the US military-industrial complex to test pilot projects before mass production, which will allegedly increase the competitiveness of these weapons if they are tested in the combat zone. Well, that's not new. The international community remembers well how, in August 1945, the United States ‘tested’ nuclear weapons on civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Today we are talking about the actual legalization at the government level of the use of the Ukrainian troops and civilians, who will be the targets of these weapons, as cannon fodder," he said.

"The responsibility for the death of civilians and the ruined lives lies with the Kiev criminal regime and its handlers. Their blood is on your hands," the diplomat said.

"It remains the unconditional priority for the Russian Federation to put an end to the suffering of the civilian population of Donbass and the people of Ukraine by ending the hostilities that were launched by Kiev eight years ago. Threats to the national security of our country and the whole of Europe emanating from the agonizing regime will no doubt be eliminated, and the principles of the UN Charter will be restored on the territory of Ukraine," Gavrilov said.