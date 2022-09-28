Russian State Duma faction leaders support referendums outcome

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Leaders of Russian State Duma factions supported the outcome of the accession referendums in the Donbass republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

"We have a well-deserved state of elevated mood today, because everyone in this room made their own contribution to his process, and it happened. […] Huge thanks to those who believed, resisted, fought, risked and overcame huge hardships for all eight years. Today it is a potential that is difficult to imagine," the United Russia faction leader Vladimir Vasilyev said.

Communist Party faction leader Gennady Zyuganov said that he would like to bow before the bravery of everyone who fought in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"Today, it is of principal importance not only to make legal decisions, but also to protect the choice that was made. And our Ministry of Defense, our Commander-in-Chief and everyone responsible for security must understand that, starting tomorrow, any shelling of Russian territories gains qualitatively different meaning," he added.

According to the Liberal Democratic Party faction leader Leonid Slutsky, "the brave people who have been giving their lives for 8 years to be able to speak Russia, raise their children in Russian and remain a part of the greater Russian world, have returned to Russia."

The ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ faction leader Sergey Mironov said that Donbass "made it very clear that there are boundaries that Nazism will never be able to pass through." He stated that "a new Russian elite is being forged in Novorossiya, including a new Army elite.

"We believe in our fighters, believe in their bravery and heroism. Of course, we support them, these people risk their lives," he underscored.

"The referendums are over, preliminary figures have been published, and we see that the people made their choice - to be together with Russia. And, of course, we - Russia - are also with them. And we are ready to make our choice by supporting these people," said head of the "New people" faction Alexey Nechayev.