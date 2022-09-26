Donetsk mayor reports about 115 Ukrainian attacks on his city over 3 days of referendum

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been terrorizing civilians in Donetsk, with 115 Ukrainian attacks reported in the city over the past three days of the referendum on the accession of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to Russia, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"There were 115 attacks on the city of Donetsk over the past three days," he told Rossiya-24 television. According to him, these acts of terror carried out by Ukrainian militants against citizens have become mundane. Five out of the city’s nine districts are currently coming under fire from the Ukrainian army, the mayor added.

Despite the attacks, about 80% of Donetsk residents have already cast their vote over the past three days of the referendum, he said. "Despite the continued shelling, people have been voting actively," Kulemzin emphasized.

The Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics as well the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions began their referendum vote on joining Russia as separate constituent members on Friday. Voting will last until Tuesday.